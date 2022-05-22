Watch ANVIL Kick Off Impact Is Imminent Tour In Niagara Falls; Video

In support of their 19th studio album, Impact Is Imminent, legendary Canadian metallers Anvil played their first show of 2022 (and first since COVID struck!) at Jeffros BBQ in Niagara Falls, Ontario on Friday night (May 20th). Check out video from the show below:





Impact Is Imminent was released this past Friday via AFM Records. Check out the BraveWords review here.

Impact Is Imminent tracklisting:

"Take A Lesson"

"Ghost Shadow"

"Another Gun Fight"

"Fire Rain"

"Teabag"

"Don‘t Look Back"

"Someone To Hate"

"Bad Side Of Town"

"Wizard´s Wand"

"Lockdown"

"Explosive Energy"

"The Rabbit Hole"

"Shockwave"

"Gomez"

Anvil tour dates:



May

27 - Toronto, Ontario - The Rockpile

28 - Toronto, Ontario - The Rockpile

June

2 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

3 - Brooklyn, NY - The Knitting Factory

4 - Vineland, NJ - The Landis Theater

5 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

9 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar & Venue

11 - Knoxville, TN - BrickYard Bar and Grill

15 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Vanguard

18 - Durham, NC - Pinhook

19 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

22 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whisky Nights

24 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea

25 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

27 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

28 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

30 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

July

1 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

2 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

7 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

8 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

9 - Reno, NV - Altururo's

10 - Ukiah, CA - The Thirsty Axe

13 - Seattle, WA - Substation

14 - Bellingham, WA - Shakedown

15 - Portland, OR - Dante's

16 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

20 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

22 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn's

23 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

28 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

29 - Madison, WI - Crucible

30 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

31 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

Lineup:

Steve 'Lips' Kudlow - Vocals/Guitar

Robb Reiner - Drums

Chris Robertson - Bass/Vocals