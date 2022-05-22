Watch ANVIL Kick Off Impact Is Imminent Tour In Niagara Falls; Video
May 22, 2022, an hour ago
In support of their 19th studio album, Impact Is Imminent, legendary Canadian metallers Anvil played their first show of 2022 (and first since COVID struck!) at Jeffros BBQ in Niagara Falls, Ontario on Friday night (May 20th). Check out video from the show below:
Impact Is Imminent was released this past Friday via AFM Records. Check out the BraveWords review here.
Impact Is Imminent tracklisting:
"Take A Lesson"
"Ghost Shadow"
"Another Gun Fight"
"Fire Rain"
"Teabag"
"Don‘t Look Back"
"Someone To Hate"
"Bad Side Of Town"
"Wizard´s Wand"
"Lockdown"
"Explosive Energy"
"The Rabbit Hole"
"Shockwave"
"Gomez"
Anvil tour dates:
May
27 - Toronto, Ontario - The Rockpile
28 - Toronto, Ontario - The Rockpile
June
2 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
3 - Brooklyn, NY - The Knitting Factory
4 - Vineland, NJ - The Landis Theater
5 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power
8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
9 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag
10 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar & Venue
11 - Knoxville, TN - BrickYard Bar and Grill
15 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java
17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Vanguard
18 - Durham, NC - Pinhook
19 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
22 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whisky Nights
24 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea
25 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well
27 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
28 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
30 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
July
1 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp
2 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
7 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
8 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55
9 - Reno, NV - Altururo's
10 - Ukiah, CA - The Thirsty Axe
13 - Seattle, WA - Substation
14 - Bellingham, WA - Shakedown
15 - Portland, OR - Dante's
16 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
20 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
22 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn's
23 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music
24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge
28 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club
29 - Madison, WI - Crucible
30 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
31 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
Lineup:
Steve 'Lips' Kudlow - Vocals/Guitar
Robb Reiner - Drums
Chris Robertson - Bass/Vocals