Watch DAVID HASSELHOFF Record Metal Song "Through The Night"; Video

Austrian metal duo, CueStack, has shared an exclusive look behind the scenes of the recordings of "Through the Night", David Hasselhoff's very first metal performance. Watch the first two episodes of the documentary below:

Since the release of the song late 2020, the music video has reached 4.5 million views and the song also cracked one million streams on Spotify.

"We would have never thought that this unique collaboration would reach so many people", says Martin Kames, who worked on the project relentlessly with his bandmate and viral status YouTube shredder Bernth. "The song is completely self-released and we were overwhelmed by the positive feedback – David did an awesome job in the studio and we're excited to share weekly episodes of the making of on YouTube!", adds Bernth.

The Through The Night EP with David Hasselhoff and various merch bundles are available for physical purchase here.

The collaboration started in 2018 and what seemed like an impossible idea slowly turned into a reality. The ultimate goal was to create a metal project with the most-watched man on TV, showing the world his heavy side. David recorded the track with CueStack in 2019 in Vienna where they also shot this epic music video together. CueStack conjured up a dystopian Sci-Fi world in the music video for "Through the Night", continuing the cinematic style that was established with the single "Transhuman Generation".