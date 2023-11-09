Watch FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Perform His Favourite MEGADETH Solo; Video

Firewind guitarist, Gus G., has shared the video below, along with the following message:

"After posting my recent cover of Yngwie’s Trilogy, someone requested Megadeth's 'Tornado Of Souls'. Happens to be one of my favorites and it got me practicing again. We all know Marty Friedman is “out of this world” level player, the rest of us can keep trying 😂 Megadeth always had insane lead guitarists in their ranks. For me it’s an inspiration. Anyways, here we go with my own take/tribute to this masterpiece. Enjoy!"