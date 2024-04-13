Watch Former MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Perform Live With OVERKILL For The First Time (Video)

For four decades, Overkill have been the trailblazers in producing some of the most signature moments in the world of metal. This month, the band will play 10 dates on their "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour. The trek will kick off on April 11 in Guadalajara, Mexico, and make appearances in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru before the final date on April 28 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

For the "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour, DD Verni will not attend the performances as he is recovering from shoulder surgery. Instead, bass duties will be handled by none other than David Ellefson.

Check out fan-filmed video of Ellefson's first show with the band in Guadalajara below.

Setlist:

"Scorched"

"Bring Me The Night"

"Electric Rattlesnake"

"Hello From The Gutter"

"Wicked Place"

"Coma"

"Horrorscope"

"Long Time Dyin'"

"The Surgeon"

"Mean, Green, Killing Machine"

"Ironbound"

"Elimination"

Encore:

"Hammerhead"

"Rotten To The Core"

"Fuck You" (The Subhumans)

Tickets for the tour are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Confirmed dates for Overkill's "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour are:

April

13 - CDMX, Mexico

15 - San Salvador, El Salvador

17 - San Jose, Costa Rica

19 - Quito, Ecuador

21 - Santiago, Chile

22 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

24 - La Paz, Bolivia

26 - Lima, Peru

28 - Sao Paulo, Brazil