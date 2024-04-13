Watch Former MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Perform Live With OVERKILL For The First Time (Video)
April 13, 2024, an hour ago
For four decades, Overkill have been the trailblazers in producing some of the most signature moments in the world of metal. This month, the band will play 10 dates on their "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour. The trek will kick off on April 11 in Guadalajara, Mexico, and make appearances in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru before the final date on April 28 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
For the "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour, DD Verni will not attend the performances as he is recovering from shoulder surgery. Instead, bass duties will be handled by none other than David Ellefson.
Check out fan-filmed video of Ellefson's first show with the band in Guadalajara below.
Setlist:
"Scorched"
"Bring Me The Night"
"Electric Rattlesnake"
"Hello From The Gutter"
"Wicked Place"
"Coma"
"Horrorscope"
"Long Time Dyin'"
"The Surgeon"
"Mean, Green, Killing Machine"
"Ironbound"
"Elimination"
Encore:
"Hammerhead"
"Rotten To The Core"
"Fuck You" (The Subhumans)
Tickets for the tour are now on sale and can be purchased here.
Confirmed dates for Overkill's "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour are:
April
13 - CDMX, Mexico
15 - San Salvador, El Salvador
17 - San Jose, Costa Rica
19 - Quito, Ecuador
21 - Santiago, Chile
22 - Buenos Aires, Argentina
24 - La Paz, Bolivia
26 - Lima, Peru
28 - Sao Paulo, Brazil