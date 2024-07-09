Watch Former STRATOVARIUS Guitarist TIMO TOLKKI Perform "The Hands Of Time" Live In Chile; Video

PowerOfMetal.cl has shared the video below, in which former Stratovarius guitarist, Timo Tolkki, performs "The Hands Of Time", from the 1992 Stratovarius album, Twilight Time.

Says PowerOfMetal.cl: "This performance took place at Club Subterraneo on July 5th as part of Timo Tolkki's tour in Chile. This tour marks the return of this classic song to his live set, the last time being back in 1996 when he was still a member of Stratovarius."

Watch below: