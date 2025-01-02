Watch JASON BONHAM Perform LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Whole Lotta Love" With BILLY JOEL On New Year's Eve; Fan-Filmed Video

Drummer Jason Bonham joined Billy Joel during his 2024 New Year's Eve show at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY to perform the Led Zeppelin classic "Whole Lotta Love". Bonham is the son of late Led Zeppelin drum legend, John Bonham.

Check out fan-filmed video of the performance below.

Bonham recently opened up about his absence from the last four shows of Sammy Hagar's "The Best Of All Worlds Tour" due to a family issue. The son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham was replaced on the closing dates of the trek by Kenny Aronoff, who previously played with Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, and guitarist Joe Satriani, when he replaced Chad Smith in Chickenfoot.

On Sunday, November 3, Bonham released the following statement via social media:

"I wanted to take a moment to explain my absence over the past few weeks. As many of you know, my mother has been facing some serious health issues, and it's been an incredibly challenging time for our family. I'm grateful to share that she's on the mend and has been discharged from the hospital! She's now home and recovering, which brings me immense relief."

"It was truly difficult to step away from 'The Best Of All Worlds' tour with only four shows left. The energy, the connections, and the experiences were nothing short of incredible, but my priority had to be with my mother during her fight for life."

"I'm excited to announce that JBLZE [Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening] will be back on tour starting November 19th! I can't wait to see all of you and share this journey together once more."

"Thank you for your understanding and love. See you soon!"