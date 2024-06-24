Watch KIKO LOUREIRO Sing MEGADETH's "Killing Time" In Rio De Janeiro; Video

Kiko Loureiro surprised fans during his performance at the Best Of Blues And Rock festival on Friday (June 21) by performing and singing Megadeth's "Killing Time".

Megadeth Brasil - Rust In Page has posted video of the performance, which can be viewed below:

Back in March, Loureiro, who was with Megadeth from 2015 - 2023, shared a video where he breaks down the guitar solo for "Killing Time". He previously broke down the entire song in a separate video. Watch both below: