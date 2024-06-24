Watch KIKO LOUREIRO Sing MEGADETH's "Killing Time" In Rio De Janeiro; Video
June 24, 2024, 45 minutes ago
Kiko Loureiro surprised fans during his performance at the Best Of Blues And Rock festival on Friday (June 21) by performing and singing Megadeth's "Killing Time".
Megadeth Brasil - Rust In Page has posted video of the performance, which can be viewed below:
Back in March, Loureiro, who was with Megadeth from 2015 - 2023, shared a video where he breaks down the guitar solo for "Killing Time". He previously broke down the entire song in a separate video. Watch both below: