Watch: KISS Honored In Cleveland With KISS Day Proclamation

According to Cleveland.com, KISS band members Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer were at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame yesterday (Saturday, October 21st) to be honored with the City of Cleveland’s first-ever Music Keynote to the City and a KISS Day Proclamation for today (October 22, 2023).

Cleveland Chief Government Affairs Officer Ryan Puente presented the proclamation to KISS for their immeasurable impact on culture and the music industry, love and commitment for Cleveland.

“We’ve always felt this was a home away from home,” Stanley said. “It’s interesting to be here when everyone knows our storied past with the Rock Hall. The Hall of Fame has found new footing and the artists who belong here are getting in. I’m very humbled after 50 years to be here and to receive awards and do another sold out show. It’s been amazing, and thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, you’ve been awesome to us. And (Sunday) night, we’ll give you a great big deafening thanks.”

KISS’ farewell tour End Of The Road, wraps up December 1-2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Read more at Cleveland.com