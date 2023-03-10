Watch MARTY FRIEDMAN Audition For MEGADETH; Rare 1989 Video Surfaces

Menza Nation has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Watch Marty Friedman audition for Megadeth in 1989. Friedman is seen playing 'Wake Up Dead' with Mustaine, Ellefson and Menza, who would ultimately represent stability within the Megadeth lineup until 1998 when Menza left, followed by Friedman a year later. That lineup recorded four albums together, three of which were certified Platinum by the RIAA.

ITV UK rock show, Raw Power rare interview with Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson talking about tensions they had with Jeff Young and chuck Behler, the birth of the Rust In Peace lineup and how grateful, and excited to have Nick Menza & Marty Friedman join the band for what would turn out to be Megadeth's most successful lineup to date.

Prior to the departure of Jeff Young and Chuck Behler. The revamped lineup served up a lethal combination of aggression, energy and power...

In the 1980s, Megadeth's lineup was in constant turnover as Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson were unable to retain any one particular member for too long. By 1989, over a dozen other musicians had already been in and out of the band and in that same year, the thrashers auditioned Marty Friedman, who was making a name for himself as a hotshot guitar player in both Hawaii and Cacophony.

Megadeth's search for a new guitarist also found them auditioning members of bands from the local area Guns N' Roses, Heathen and Dark Angel, as well as members of Savatage, Annihilator and an 18-year-old Jeff Loomis, who would later join Sanctuary and then Nevermore.

Mustaine had even offered the gig to Dimebag Darrell of the then budding Pantera, who had yet to release Cowboys From Hell. Dime had one condition though that Megadeth also bring in his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul but declined because there were no spots for Pantera's drummer and Dimebag's brother Vinnie Paul."

For the first time in more than 23 years, Friedman joined Megadeth on stage as the special guest for a one-off global livestream from the legendary Budokan Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Friedman joined the for three songs, "Countdown To Extinction", "Tornado Of Souls" and "Symphony Of Destruction". Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Hangar 18"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"The Threat Is Real"

"Angry Again"

"Soldier On!"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Trust"

"Conquer Or Die!"

"Dystopia"

"À Tout Le Monde"

"Countdown To Extinction" (with Marty Friedman)

"Tornado Of Souls" (with Marty Friedman)

"Symphony Of Destruction" (with Marty Friedman)

"We'll Be Back"

"Peace Sells"

Encore:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"