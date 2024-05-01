Watch Pro-Shot Video Of BEHEMOTH's Full Set From Philharmonie de Paris

Behemoth performed at Philharmonie de Paris in Paris, France last night (Tuesday, April 30), and ARTE Concert has posted professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Once Upon A Pale Horse" (First time as the show opener)

"Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

"Demigod" (First time in front of a live audience since 2019)

"Conquer All"

"Ov Fire And The Void"

"From The Pagan Vastlands" (First time in front of a live audience since 2009)

"Cursed Angel Of Doom"

"Lasy Pomorza" (First time in front of a live audience since 2017)

"Chwała mordercom Wojciecha (997-1997 dziesięć wieków hańby)"

"Messe Noire" (First time since 2018)

"No Sympathy For Fools"

"Bartzabel"

"Decade Of Therion"

"Versvs Christvs"

"Christians To The Lions"

"At The Left Hand Ov God"

"Chant for Eschaton 2000"

Encore:

"O Father O Satan O Sun!"