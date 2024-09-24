Watch ROTTING CHRIST's Full Set From Pol'And'Rock Festival 2024; 4K Video Released

Professionally-filmed footage of Rotting Christ's full live set from from Pol'And'Rock Festival 2024, filmed on August 2 at the former Czaplinek-Broczyno Airfield in Poland, is available for streaming below.

Rotting Christ invite you to partake in a monumental crusade across Europe. Frontman Sakis comments: "Dear Metal brothers & sisters, we can proudly announce that we celebrate our 35 years of existence with the release of our new album Pro Xristou & some special shows on European soils this Autumn. Together with the Scandinavian Pagan Metal Kings Borknagar and French diabolical horde Seth we promise to perform a hell of a show every night! Thanks for your attention and look forward to seeing you all in the battlefield!"

The Greek forebearers will share stages with Norway's progressive black metal giants Borknagar, whose profound musical narratives have sculpted their undisputed place within the genre. Alongside them, France's Seth will bring their own brand of fervent intensity and atmospheric ferocity to the mix. Together, they stand as a triad set to invigorate and bewitch audiences across the continent.

Borknagar: "We are honoured and incredibly exited to announce our upcoming co-headline tour across the European lands with our brothers in music, and true legends, Rotting Christ! In 2022, during the aftermath of the Corona pandemic, we teamed up for a highly successful tour across the North Americas as a part of the Devastation On The Nation festival tour. Now, armed and ready with the new respective albums, Fall and Pro Xristou, it's time to team up once again for a epic European adventure. This one shall be for the books- powerful, passionate and legendary!"

Seth: "Sharing the stage for a whole month with thy mighty Rotting Christ is thrilling! This will be our third European tour in over 25 years and definitely the biggest journey that we've ever had! We can't think of any better band on Season of Mist roster to promote La France des Maudits!"

Tickets are available here.

Dates:

September

28 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

29 - Krakow, Poland - Hyde Park

October

1 - Gdansk, Poland - Drizzly Grizzly

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

3 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle02

4 - Ostwald, France - Le Point d'Eau

5 - Seyssinet Pariset, France - l'ilyade

6 - Torino, Italy - Audiodrome Live Club

7 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv

8 - Nuremburg, Germany - Hirsch

9 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Pandora

10 - Bochum, Germaany - Matrix

11 - Wasquehal, France - The Black Lab

12 - Limoges, France - CCM John Lennon

13 - Montpellier, France - @ Rockstore

15 - Villava, Spain - Totem

16 - Ponferrada, Spain - La Vaca

17 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

18 - Lisbon, Portugal - Under the Doom Festival

19 - Madrid, Spain - Changó

20 - Seville, Spain - Custom

22 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma

23 - L’Hospitalet, Spain - Salamandra

24 - Toulouse, France - La Cabane

25 - La Mézière, France - Samain Fest (Salle Cassiopée)

26 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

27 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Samhain Festival *without Seth