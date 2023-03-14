Watch VOIVOD Accept 2023 JUNO Award For "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year"; Video

Voivod took home the 2023 JUNO Award for their latest studio album, Synchro Anarchy. The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards ceremony aired from Edmonton, AB on Monday, March 13. Video of the band's acceptance speech can be viewed below.

Other nominees in the "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" category included:

Psychic Jailbreak - Cancer Bats (New Damage/The Orchard)

Merciless Destruction - Get The Shot (New Damage/The Orchard)

Paid In Full - Skull Fist (Atomic Fire*Fontana North/Warner)

Thought Form Descent - Wake (Metal Blade/Sony)