Watch XANDRIA Perform "Reborn" Live At Masters Of Rock 2023; Official Video

German symphonic metal band, Xandria, performed at Masters Of Rock 2023, and have shared the video below, stating: "It was amazing to play our new songs for you in our live shows in 2023, thank you all very much for your energy and support, and all that overwhelmingly positive feedback that we got!"

"Reborn" is featured on Xandria's latest and most successful album to date, The Wonders Still Awaiting, which peaked at #9 on the official German album charts.

The Wonders Still Awaiting tracklisting:

"Two Worlds"

"Reborn"

"You Will Never Be Our God" (feat. Ralf Scheepers)

"The Wonders Still Awaiting"

"Ghosts"

"Your Stories I'll Remember"

"My Curse Is My Redemption"

"Illusion Is Their Name"

"Paradise"

"Mirror Of Time"

"Scars"

"The Maiden And The Child"

"Astèria"

“Your Stories I’ll Remember” video:

“My Curse Is My Redemption (Summer 80's Remix)” video:

“My Curse Is My Redemption” lyric video:

“Two Worlds” video:

"The Wonders Still Awaiting" video:

"Ghosts" video:

"You Will Never Be Our God" video:

"Reborn" video:

Xandria lineup:

Ambre Vourvahis - Vocals

Marco Heubaum - Guitar

Robert Klawonn - Guitar

Tim Schwarz - Bass

Dimitrios Gatsios - Drums