WEAPONS OF ANEW Premieres Video For New Song “Angel Has Fallen”

Weapons Of Anew has released the first in a trilogy of songs that tie together to tell the story of one's inner struggles and how they can consume and take you over. The trio of songs will be tied together into a short film that, according to guitarist Freddy Ordine, will be like “a horror film on steroids.” The video was produced by Weapons Of Anew and Thomas Crane of killDevil Films.

"'Angel Has Fallen' is about a girl who had everything going for her and succumbed to the darker things in life. Dancing led to drugs, which led to other horrible things and ultimately she passed. No matter how hard anyone who cared about her tried to help it didn't matter. She was too far down the line,” explains Freddy Ordine, who also produced the track with Mike Ferretti (Sevendust), and David Bendeth.

Weapons Of Anew will follow up "Angel Has Fallen" with their second single, "Demons," and, following that, the trilogy concludes with "Take You Down." The trio of songsnwill be tied together into a short film.

Weapons Of Anew is powered by Freddy Ordine, Reno, Dunté Mason, Nick Farahvashi and Julius Mendoza.