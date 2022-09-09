WEAPONS OF ANEW (WOA) To Release "Break The Ties" Single And Video Next Week; Preview Available

Hard rock outfit, Weapons Of Anew (WOA) have announced the release of new music with the song “Break The Ties”, on September 16, and they have now posted a preview for the video. Check it out here, where you can also pre-save the single.

The new song is the first from the forthcoming 2023 release, The Art Of War. It was also the first song written and had its genesis when guitarist Freddy Ordine and Logan Mader (Machine Head, Once Human) hit it off while on tour together, leading to the collaboration.

"I couldn't be happier with how this song came together and turned out,” exclaims Ordine. "It had our New York attitude and Logan's west coast vibe. We really nailed the direction I wanted to take Weapons in. Logan was just amazing to work with!”

This Tampa-based hard rock outfit, originally from New Jersey, released their debut, The Collision Of Love And Hate, in 2017 and toured heavily to support it, including opening for Scott Stapp, Alter Bridge and Tesla.

WOA recorded a second album for release in 2020, with the first song released, being a cover of The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy” dropping in September 2020, reaching #25 on Billboard Active Rock, #18 Billboard Indicator and #27 Mediabase Active Rock. It currently has 1.2 million streams. The release was delayed due to COVID and in mid-2021 WOA made personnel changes and re-recorded the songs for The Art of War.

WOA are Richie Hume (vocals), Freddy Ordine (guitar), Reno (bass), Kevin Hicklin (guitar) and Lun’iah Fontana (drums).

(Photo - Angela Goldstein)