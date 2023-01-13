WEDNESDAY 13 Announces Halfway To The Grave! UK Tour

The Duke of Spook, Wednesday 13, has announced his Halfway To The Grave! 2023 UK tour, which is set to kick off on April 6 at Bristol Thekla, with full dates detailed below. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

Wednesday 13 tells us: “We are so excited to be returning to the UK with a headline tour, our first visit since 2017. We'll be hitting UK venues this April, in support of our latest album release, Horrifier, and playing a full set of your favourite songs from the last 20 years.”

Tour dates:

April

6 - Briston, UK - Thekla

7 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

8 - London, UK - The Dome

10 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

11 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside

12 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

13 - Blackpool, UK - Waterloo Music Hall

14 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

15 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms

Wednesday 13 is:

Wednesday 13 - vocals

Roman Surman - lead guitar

Jack Tankersley - guitar

Troy Doebbler - bass

Mike Dupke - drums

(Photo - Stephen Jensen at F3 Studios)