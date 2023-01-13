WEDNESDAY 13 Announces Halfway To The Grave! UK Tour
The Duke of Spook, Wednesday 13, has announced his Halfway To The Grave! 2023 UK tour, which is set to kick off on April 6 at Bristol Thekla, with full dates detailed below. Tickets are on sale now and available here.
Wednesday 13 tells us: “We are so excited to be returning to the UK with a headline tour, our first visit since 2017. We'll be hitting UK venues this April, in support of our latest album release, Horrifier, and playing a full set of your favourite songs from the last 20 years.”
Tour dates:
April
6 - Briston, UK - Thekla
7 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
8 - London, UK - The Dome
10 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
11 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside
12 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
13 - Blackpool, UK - Waterloo Music Hall
14 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill
15 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms
Wednesday 13 is:
Wednesday 13 - vocals
Roman Surman - lead guitar
Jack Tankersley - guitar
Troy Doebbler - bass
Mike Dupke - drums
(Photo - Stephen Jensen at F3 Studios)