WEDNESDAY 13 Launches DecompRose Tea Blend

BrutaliTeas has revealed their brand new Valentine's tea blend; delicious doesn’t even come close! lntroducing DecompRose, a strawberry and rose black tea inspired by the Wednesday 13 song, “Decompose”.

Anyone that purchases this tea before February 14th will get a fun little W13 Valentine's card, featuring this amazing artwork by the insanely talented Jonny Bush. Order yours today at this location… or you will never, ever Rest In Peace!

DecompRose Ingredients: Black Tea, Rose Hips, Hibiscus, Apple Pieces, Natural Strawberry & Rose Flavors, Rose Petals, Strawberries, Raspberry Leaves.

The two ounce bag of tea will usually yield approximately:

15 large cups (16 oz) of tea or

30 small cups (8 oz). of tea​



The four ounce reusable tin of tea will usually yield approximately:

30 large cups (16 oz) of tea or

60 small cups (8 oz). of tea



All of BrutaliTeas products come loose. You will need an infuser or empty filters to prepare their teas. All teas are packaged in resealable pouches, and come with easy steeping instructions.