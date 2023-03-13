WEDNESDAY 13 Launches What The Night Brews Coffee

Find out what the night brings with the officially licensed Wednesday 13 What The Night Brews coffee, available now at DeadSledCoffee.com.

The officially licensed Wednesday 13 What The Night Brews coffee is a delicious blend of Dead Sled Coffee's infamous black walnut coffee along with a smooth and sweet caramel flavor. Combined with the beans roasted to a smooth Full City, the taste will remind you of a chocolate cake topped with nuts and caramel icing.

On the concert front, see Wednesday 13 next in the UK for the Halfway To The Grave headline tour with support from South Of Salem and Sick N' Beautiful. Confirmed dates are as listed:

April

6 - Briston, UK - Thekla

7 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

8 - London, UK - The Dome

10 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

11 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside

12 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

13 - Blackpool, UK - Waterloo Music Hall

14 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

15 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms

(Artwork by Jonny Bush)