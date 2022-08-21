Further to yesterday's announcement from Acey Slade and Eric Griffin that they will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls by launching a new official website, murderdollsofficial.com, and doing a free in-store meet and greet at Blackcraft Cult Salem next Sunday, August 28, from 4-6pm (located at 253 Essex St. in Salem, MA), Murderdolls vocalist Wednesday 13 has issued the following statement:

"Happy 20th Birthday to Murderdolls debut album, Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls, released on this day back in 2002.

And on this special day I hate to have to make this statement, but let me be clear…Murderdolls will always be Joey Jordison and (I) Wednesday 13. There is NO Official Murderdolls without the founding members, and songwriters. Anything else advertised is NOT with my permission or involvement.

R.I.P. Joey Jordison and Ben Graves."

Acey Slade commented, “Celebrating the anniversary of Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls with Eric is magical. It only makes sense that we kick off this celebration in one of the most magical cities in the world, Salem, MA. We can’t wait to hang out with all our ghoul scout friends and fiends on our Instagram and YouTube pages and let you know what we have been up to after all this time. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, we will be the first to give you a digital experience at the brand new Blackcraft Cult store in Salem, MA. See ya soon and stay ghoul!”

Eric Griffin continues: “Join Acey Slade and I in Witch City, USA as we crank back the clock 20 years and celebrate the anniversary of Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls with our friends at Blackcraft, Salem. We’ll be streaming live on Sunday August 28th. Kick off the spooky season early this year with Murderdolls.”