What If AC/DC Wrote "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" By SHANIA TWAIN? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if AC/DC wrote the Shania Twain hit, "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" . Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.

AC/DC claimed a trio of Top 10 hits on the same chart in the UK last week, reports Forbes. They easily fill the most spaces inside the highest tier on the Official Rock & Metal Singles tally this time around, as fans in the United Kingdom are still loving the tracks that made the outfit a household name years ago.

"Thunderstruck" holds as AC/DC’s loftiest win on the Official Rock & Metal Singles chart this frame. That tune, which has turned out to be the band’s most successful in many respects, is steady at #6.

Two spots further down, "You Shook Me All Night Long" advances slightly. The tune was present inside the Top 10 on the Official Rock & Metal Singles chart last frame, and now, it’s climbed again. This period, it pushes from #10 to #8.

AC/DC rounds out their trio of winners with "Back In Black", which finds its way back into the top region on the Official Rock & Metal Singles list. The smash improves its standing from #11 to #10, re-entering the space once more.

