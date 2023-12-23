What If KORN Wrote "Creep" By RADIOHEAD? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Korn wrote the Radiohead classic, "Creep". Check it out below, get the full version via his Patreon page here.

Check out more Moonic Productions covers below.

If Rammstein wrote "Every Breath You Take"

If Metallica wrote "Smooth Criminal"

If Slayer wrote "Livin' On A Prayer"

Korn have announced a string of European tour dates in summer 2024. The run is set to launch on July 22 in Athens, Greece, and wrap up on August 9 in Bonn, Germany.

Dates are listed below. Get tickets at kornofficial.com.

Tour dates:

July

22 - Ejekt Festival 2024 - Athens, Greece

25 - Hills Of Rock Festival 2024 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

29 - Metastadt Open Air 2024 - Prater, Austria

30 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland

August

1 - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, Germany

14 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

15-17 - Reload Festival 2024 - Sulingen, Germany

18 - Cabaret Vert 2024 - Charleville-mézières, France

19 - Kunst!Garten - Bonn, Germany