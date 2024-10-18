WHISPERING VOID Feat. Former / Current GORGOROTH, WARDRUNA, ENSLAVED Members Release Debut Album; Streaming In Full

Norwegian collective Whispering Void have released and are streaming their debut album At the Sound Of The Heart today, on October 18, 2024.

"Writing music for Whispering Void is not about scales and a certain formula", guitarist Ronny Stavestrand states. "When I wrote these songs, I recorded whatever felt good. It's all about emotions."

Lindy-Fay Hella continues: "When I think of this record, I think of something that comes from the dark forests on the west coast of Norway", the vocalist muses. "There is something that lies in this nature, and this is not meant in a gloomy way. It is rather a beautiful feeling."

Kristian Espedal has the final word: "Lyrically this album strongly revolves around matters that exist but cannot be touched", the vocalist explains. "Such forces as energies and memories. When we are surrounded by the natural world, we become much more aware of them."

Order here.

It was well known in Nordic traditions that the voice holds magical power. With their debut album At The Sound Of The Heart, a collective of renowned musicians from the west coast of Norway explores and embodies these ancient ways. Guided by music created by guitarist Ronny Stavestrand, each of its members have brought a part of their own background to Whispering Void.

Many different musical strands have been woven into a sonic entity that is both new and greater than the sum of its parts. The distinctive voices of Wardruna vocalist Lindy-Fay Hella and her male counterpart Kristian "Gaahl" Espedal spellbind the listener with an enormous range of techniques and sounds. Ronny Stavestrand and Enslaved drummer Iver Sandøy combine ambient, psychedelic prog, and rock with notes of dark folk and metal on At The Sound Of The Heart into something essentially Nordic but extending beyond already explored dimensions.

The ancestry of Whispering Void obviously goes back to the Norwegian metal scene that has been highly productive ever since the so-called second wave of black metal began its triumphant victory march around the globe in the early nineties. Over the following decades, this groundbreaking genre saw several bands rising from underground obscurity to headlining positions at festivals.

The creative spark that lit the fire of Whispering Void burning came from a long time of creating new music by Ronny Stavestrand. The guitarist had shared many years in the legendary underground black metal act Trelldom with outstanding vocalist Kristian "Gaahl" Espedal, who rose to fame with Gorgoroth and has meanwhile also established Gaahls Wyrd as a channel for his creativity. Therefore, it was only natural that Stavestrand asked Espedal to contribute to Whispering Void – to which the latter chose to agree.

While exploring new musical territories together, the need for a female voice arose. Having been part of Wardruna in the early years, Espedal was quick to note that vocal powerhouse Lindy-Fay Hella with her characteristic voice and unique contributions, which she has also shared in her own projects, was the perfect match for Whispering Void. Hella was duly invited and luckily heeded the call.

The quartet was completed by Iver Sandøy on battery and bass, who had put his impeccable musical sensitivity and timing into the service of Enslaved some years back but already made himself a name with the progressive outfit Emmerhoff & The Melancholy Babies.

Tracklisting:

“Vinden vier”

“Vi finnes”

“Whispering Void”

“At The Sound Of The Heart”

“Lauvvind”

“We Are Here”

“Flower”

"Vinden Vier":

“Vi finnes” video:

Line-up

Ronny Stavestrand – guitars

Lindy-Fay Hella – vocals

Kristian Eivind Espedal – vocals

Iver Sandøy – drums & percussion, bass, guitar, keyboards



Guest musicians

Ole André Farstad – guzheng, Indian slide guitar on “Vinden Vier”,”Lauvvind”

Matias Monsen – cello on “Whispering Void”, “At The Sound Of The Heart”, “We Are Here”

Silje Solberg – Hardanger fiddle on “Vi finnes”, “The Vines”