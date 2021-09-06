WHITESNAKE Announces 2022 Farewell European Dates

Whitesnake and special guests Europe today announce that together they will be hitting the road across the EU. Exclusive pre-sale tickets go on sale September 7th 2021 at 10am CET via links available at this location, the password is farewell. Public sale starts September 10th 2021 from 10am CET.

Whitesnake will tour Europe starting May 27th 2022 in Germany, and continuing through June, with more dates to be announced in the coming weeks. Confirmed shows are listed below.

“After all the extraordinary challenges we’ve been through together over the last year & a half, I am beyond excited to be able to announce the start of our 2022 EU dates!!! I pray every day we can all make this happen & once again, share unforgettable evenings together & celebrate the amazing journey we have been on for almost 50 years!!!” — David Coverdale of Whitesnake.

New 2022 Whitesnake Tour Dates:

May

27 - Arena - Oberhausen, Germany

29 - KB Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark

31 - Partille Arena - Gothenburg, Sweden

June

2 - Tjuvholmen Arena - Hamar, Norway

4 - Hovet - Stockholm, Sweden

6 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Saku Arena - Tallin, Estonia

10 - Aren - Kaunas, Lithuania

12 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland (NO PRE-SALE)

14 - O2 Universum - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

21 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

28 - Lorenzini - Milan, Italy

Previously Announced 2022 UK & Ireland Dates:

May

10 - 3Arena - Dublin

12 - SEC (SSE Hydro Arena) - Glasgow

14 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle

16 - The O2 Arena - London

18 - AO Arena - Manchester

20 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham

22 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham

25 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff

On October 29th 2021, Whitesnake will release newly remastered and remixed CD and LP deluxe editions of Restless Heart, along with unreleased demos and studio outtakes and a DVD. The DVD includes music videos and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album with new interviews from David Coverdale. The set comes with a hardbound book filled with rare and unseen photos from the era.

Pre-order here, and watch a video for "All In The Name Of Love" (2021 Remix) below.

Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1: Restless Heart: 2021 Remix

"Restless Heart"

"You’re So Fine"

"Can’t Go On"

"Crying"

"Take Me Back Again"

"Anything You Want"

"Too Many Tears"

"All In The Name Of Love"

"Your Precious Love"

"Can’t Stop Now"

"Woman Trouble Blues"

"Stay With Me"

"Oi (Theme For An Imaginary Drum Solo)"

"Don’t Fade Away"

"Can’t Go On (Unzipped)"

Disc 2: Restless Heart: 2021 Remaster

"Don’t Fade Away"

"All In The Name Of Love"

"Restless Heart"

"Too Many Tears"

"Crying"

"Stay With Me"

"Can’t Go On"

"You’re So Fine"

"Your Precious Love"

"Take Me Back Again"

"Woman Trouble Blues"

"Anything You Want"

"Can’t Stop Now"

"Too Many Tears ’95" (Live & Drunk in the Studio featuring The Horny B’stards)

Disc 3: Dancing On The Titanic (Early Arrangements & Getting Drum Tracks in the Studio)

"Restless Heart"

"You’re So Fine"

"Can’t Go On"

"Crying"

"Take Me Back Again"

"Anything You Want"

"Too Many Tears"

"All In The Name Of Love"

"Your Precious Love" (Soul Version)

"You Precious Love"

"Can’t Stop Now" (Instrumental Version)

"Woman Trouble Blues"

"Stay With Me"

"Oi" (Instrumental)

"Don’t Fade Away"

"Snakes Down South" (Unreleased Demo)

Disc 4: Restless Heart: Evolutions

"Restless Heart"

"You’re So Fine"

"Can’t Go On"

"Crying"

"Take Me Back Again"

"Anything You Want (Red Light Green Light)"

"Too Many Tears"

"All In The Name Of Love"

"Your Precious Love"

"Can’t Stop Now"

"Woman Trouble Blues"

"Stay With Me"

"Oi" (Instrumental)

"Don’t Fade Away"

Disc 5: Restless Heart: DVD-Video

"All In The Name Of Love" - Fan Video

"Anything You Want" - Fan Video

"You’re So Fine" - Music Video

"Restless Heart" - Fan Video

"Too Many Tears" - Music Video

"Don’t Fade Away" - Music Video

"Can’t Go On" - Acoustic Slideshow

"Restless Heart" - Lyric Video

Startkers Trilogy:

"Too Many Tears"

"Can’t Go On"

"Don’t Fade Away"

Behind The Scenes:

- The Making Of Restless Heart

Whitesnake recently enlisted Croatian singer/multi-instrumentalist, Dino Jelusick. Read all about it here.