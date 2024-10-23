WHO ON EARTH Returns With “DAWGZ” Music Video

New Jersey hard rockers Who On Earth are back with a fierce new single, "DAWGZ," delivering a powerful anthem that takes a bold stance against corporate greed and corruption. The hard-hitting track channels a collective fury over profit-driven entities that prioritize wealth over the well-being of people, making "DAWGZ" a rallying cry for those demanding a better world.

With driving energy and impactful lyrics, "DAWGZ" calls listeners to stand together in the face of unchecked power. Bassist and songwriter Pete Rizzi explains, “'DAWGZ' is our way of saying 'ok, enough is enough.' Corporations own our government, and together, they control the medical industry that profits from our sickness. There’s no money in cures, no collective morality—just a drive to make money."

Lead vocalist Coosh adds, “We’re being pushed to the breaking point. We’ve been abandoned by the so-called caretakers of our country. We’re saying no more!”

The release of "DAWGZ" comes in the wake of a heartbreaking loss for the band. In July, Who On Earth completed recording their new material, only to lose their lead guitarist, Bruce Gatewood, to a sudden heart attack. Bruce was a beloved musician, friend, and mentor whose legacy is deeply embedded in the band’s music.

“Bruce will always live on in our hearts, and his contributions will be heard for many years to come,” reflects the band. “We’ve vowed to honor him by getting this music out to the world and keeping his memory alive.”

Who On Earth turned to director Tom Flynn to craft a visually powerful video for "DAWGZ" and collaborated with rising artist Mike Rizzi (IG: @mikerizzidesign) for the single’s artwork, tying the song’s raw message to a striking visual presence.

Produced, mixed, engineered & mastered by Mike Orlando (Category 7, Adrenaline Mob) @ Sonic Stomp Studios, NY, NY.

"DAWGZ" is more than just a song—it's a call for action and solidarity in the fight against corruption and exploitation. With Bruce Gatewood’s spirit guiding them, Who On Earth is more determined than ever to make their voices heard.

Who On Earth are:

Coosh – vocals

Pete Rizzi – bass

Howie Fallon – drums

Johnny James Barone – guitar

(Photo: Neil Van Niekerk / NVN Studios)