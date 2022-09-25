Why LED ZEPPELIN's Potential #1 Hit "Hey, Hey, What Can I Do" Was Lost And Forgotten For Decades; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"How Led Zeppelin threw this song away is beyond me. Next, we break down a classic rock hidden gem, 'Hey, Hey, What Can I Do', which was the B-side to the 45 of 'Immigrant Song'. Sadly, it never made it onto its intended album, Led Zeppelin 3 or any of the six that followed. And yet it has been hailed as a top-notch tune, living for decades as a holy grail rarity. A status reinforced by the fact that Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham never played it live. It’s a '70s hidden gem for the ages; one that was forgotten to almost everyone aside from avid record collectors and classic rock DJs."