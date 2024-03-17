WILDSTREET Drops Electrifying New Single / Video "Come Down"

Following the success of “Sick To Death”, WildStreet have announced the release of their next single “Come Down”, via Golden Robot Records.

With infectious hooks and electrifying riffs, the track embodies the epitome of contemporary party rock. Featuring the talents of Steeve Estatof (renowned from The Voice, France) and Erik Eldenius (notable for his work with Billy Idol), both the single and its accompanying video promise an unforgettable experience.

Stream / download “Come Down” here.

Releasing six singles since their 2021 album III, WildStreet has made waves, amassing an impressive 6 million Spotify streams and 4 million views on YouTube. Their relentless intercontinental touring since 2021 has cultivated a devoted fan base in 15 countries, spanning the United States, Mexico, and across Europe.

With festival appearances on the horizon for 2024, the eagerly awaited EP release date is on the verge of being unveiled. Stay tuned for the next chapter in WildStreet's electrifying journey.