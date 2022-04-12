WILDSTREET - New Single "Won't Be Apart" Featuring GHOST OF SUNSET's TODD LONG Available

Wildstreet's latest single "Won't Be Apart" (feat. Todd Long) began as a voice memo of a melodic idea, sent to Eric Jayk (Wildstreet) from Ghost of Sunset's Todd Long. After a few short weeks the song was recorded and Jon Wyman (The Pretty Reckless) had been recruited to mix. The song is out now on all digital platforms. The track's highlights include a pedal steel guitar solo, strings and lush vocal harmonies reminiscent of '90s R&B.

Check out the official lyric video below.

Wildtsreet will embark on their US tour and are set to appear at Rockfest later this year, with multiple shows in Mexico, Colombia, the UK and Europe coming up. And to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of their latest album, III, the band will be playing the legendary Whisky-A-Go-Go in Hollywood on June 25th.

Dates are as follows:

April

14 - Richmond, VA - Another Round Bar and Grill

15 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live

28 - Allentown, PA - Sportsmen's Café

29 - Uniontown, PA - Revolutions Bar & Grill

30 - Waterloo, NY - Lizard's Tailgator Lounge

May

1 - Tonawanda, NY - Stamps The Bar

June

25 - Hollywood, CA - Whiskey-A-Go-Go