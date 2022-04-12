WILDSTREET - New Single "Won't Be Apart" Featuring GHOST OF SUNSET's TODD LONG Available

April 12, 2022, 4 hours ago

news wildstreet ghost of sunset hard rock

WILDSTREET - New Single "Won't Be Apart" Featuring GHOST OF SUNSET's TODD LONG Available

Wildstreet's latest single "Won't Be Apart" (feat. Todd Long) began as a voice memo of a melodic idea, sent to Eric Jayk (Wildstreet) from Ghost of Sunset's Todd Long. After a few short weeks the song was recorded and Jon Wyman (The Pretty Reckless) had been recruited to mix. The song is out now on all digital platforms. The track's highlights include a pedal steel guitar solo, strings and lush vocal harmonies reminiscent of '90s R&B.

Check out the official lyric video below.

 

Wildtsreet will embark on their US tour and are set to appear at Rockfest later this year, with multiple shows in Mexico, Colombia, the UK and Europe coming up. And to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of their latest album, III, the band will be playing the legendary Whisky-A-Go-Go in Hollywood on June 25th.

 

 

Dates are as follows:

 

 

April 
14 - Richmond, VA - Another Round Bar and Grill
15 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live
28 - Allentown, PA - Sportsmen's Café
29 - Uniontown, PA - Revolutions Bar & Grill
30 - Waterloo, NY - Lizard's Tailgator Lounge

 

 

May
1 - Tonawanda, NY - Stamps The Bar

 

 

June
25 - Hollywood, CA - Whiskey-A-Go-Go

 



Featured Audio

DESTRUCTION – “Diabolical” (Napalm)

DESTRUCTION – “Diabolical” (Napalm)

Featured Video

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

Latest Reviews