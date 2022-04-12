WILDSTREET - New Single "Won't Be Apart" Featuring GHOST OF SUNSET's TODD LONG Available
April 12, 2022, 4 hours ago
Wildstreet's latest single "Won't Be Apart" (feat. Todd Long) began as a voice memo of a melodic idea, sent to Eric Jayk (Wildstreet) from Ghost of Sunset's Todd Long. After a few short weeks the song was recorded and Jon Wyman (The Pretty Reckless) had been recruited to mix. The song is out now on all digital platforms. The track's highlights include a pedal steel guitar solo, strings and lush vocal harmonies reminiscent of '90s R&B.
Check out the official lyric video below.
Wildtsreet will embark on their US tour and are set to appear at Rockfest later this year, with multiple shows in Mexico, Colombia, the UK and Europe coming up. And to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of their latest album, III, the band will be playing the legendary Whisky-A-Go-Go in Hollywood on June 25th.
Dates are as follows:
April
14 - Richmond, VA - Another Round Bar and Grill
15 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live
28 - Allentown, PA - Sportsmen's Café
29 - Uniontown, PA - Revolutions Bar & Grill
30 - Waterloo, NY - Lizard's Tailgator Lounge
May
1 - Tonawanda, NY - Stamps The Bar
June
25 - Hollywood, CA - Whiskey-A-Go-Go