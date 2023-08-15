WILL HAVEN Prepares For Carpe Diem/VII Tour; VII Album Out Now

In support of their acclaimed seventh LP, VII, Sacramento, California’s long-running dark hardcore quintet Will Haven will begin their first widespread tour on the album next week.

Following their hometown release show for VII, Will Haven now prepares to assault the Western US on the Carpe Diem/Vll Tour which will see the band performing their Carpe Diem album in its entirety, in addition to new material from VII. The tour runs from August 24 through 31, shows in California, Nevada, and Utah, including a set at Crucialfest in Salt Lake City on August 26th alongside Whores, Portrayal Of Guilt, Bongzilla, Cloakroom, and many others, and will see the band’s original bassist Mike Martin returning to the lineup for the shows.

Following the tour, Will Haven will play Furnace Fest in Birmingham on September 23 alongside Hatebreed, Turnstile, Bane, Youth Of Today, Judge, Terror, Strife, and dozens more, and in October, the band will return to the UK, Belgium, and France for a run of tour dates.

VII is out now on CD, LP, and digital platforms. Order here.

"Diablito" video:

"5 Of Fire" video:

"Wings Of Mariposa" video:

See the band’s confirmed dates below and watch for additional updates to post as VII draws near.

August (Carpe Diem/VII Tour)

25 – Reno, NV – Alturas Bar

26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Crucialfest

27 – Las Vegas, NV – Divebar

29 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

30 – Los Angeles, CA – Knitting Factory

31 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Upstairs

September

23 – Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

October

17 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo

18 – Manchester, UK – Rebellion

19 – London, UK – The Underworld

20 – Bethune, France – Le Poche

21 – Beauvais, France – L’empreinte de Savigny le Temple

23 – Saint-Josse-Ten-Noode, Belgium – Botanique/Orangerie

25 – Colmar, France – Le Grillen

27 – Toulouse, France – Metronum

Will Haven lineup:

Grady Avenell – vocals

Jeff Irwin – guitar/keyboard/vocals

Mitch Wheeler – drums

Adrien Contreras – bass

Sean Bivins – keyboards/piano

(Photo - Eric Rivera)