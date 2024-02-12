WINTER - First Official Live Album From Cult Death Doom Band To Arrive In April

Svart Records are proud to release the first official live album from cult death doom band, Winter.

In August and September of 2012, Winter participated in the "Power Of The Riff East/West" series of concerts held in California and New York. After first playing the West Coast shows with bands like Pelican and Noothgrush among others, Winter returned to their hometown New York on September 2 and played a show in Brooklyn's Warsaw with their best line-up; Stephen Flam/guitar, John Alman/bass and vocals, Jim Jackson/drums and original keyboardist Tony Pinnisi, who played with the band first time since recording Into Darkness LP in 1989.

The rare appearance of this performance in Brooklyn, featuring all their classic tunes like "Servants Of The Warsmen", "Power And Might", "Destiny, Eternal Frost" etc. was recorded, and is now presented here for all their fans. This isn't any cheap nostalgia driven reunion cash out, but a real and raw deal. RISE!

Winter - Live In Brooklyn NY vinyl, CD and t-shirts out April 19. Pre-order via the following links:

- Winter - Live In Brooklyn, NY (LP+Bag) (Svart exclusive! Limited clear/black smoke vinyl, insert. Comes with a totebag)

- Winter - Live In Brooklyn NY LP (Natural clear vinyl, insert. Limited to 500 copies)

- Winter - Live In Brooklyn NY CD (Also available on fashionable CD-edition)

- Winter - Live In Brooklyn NY T-Shirt (Limited edition of Winter - Live in Brooklyn NY tees available now - one-sided)

Tracklisting:

"Oppression Freedom Oppression" (Reprise)

"Servants Of The Warsmen"

"Goden"

"Power And Might"

"Destiny"

"Eternal Frost"

"Into Darkness"