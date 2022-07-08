WITHIN TEMPTATION Share New Song "Don't Pray For Me"

"We live in a world where cultures and beliefs are melting together, while at the same time acts of intolerance and injustice dominate the world," states Within Temptation. "Both societal issues and a rapid increase in sub-beliefs have resulted in fear, fragmentation and disconnect."

The band's newest single "Don't Pray For Me" is an anthem for pursuing one's own destiny. Listen here and below.

Singer Sharon den Adel furthers, "'Don't Pray For Me' strives against forcing beliefs and fears onto others and bears witness to being acceptive of everyone's own journey. It is an anthem about coming to terms with the fact that beliefs can be fluid, in multiples, or frankly, different. The song is about allowing people to pursue their own destiny."

After a very busy summer festival season, Within Temptation will embark on an American stadium tour with the legendary Iron Maiden, appearing as their special guests during the second leg of the tour, taking them to the biggest stages across America in October 2022.

Dates supporting Iron Maiden are as follows:

October

3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre

12 - Hamilton, ON - Firstontario Centre

15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

17 - Worcester, MA - Dcu Center

19 - Belmont Park, NY - Ubs Arena

21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Within Temptation will also perform a few exclusive North American headline dates on off-dates from the Maiden tour. Dates below:

October

4 - Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

8 - The Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

13 - M-Telus - Montreal, QC