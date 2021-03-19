WOLFCHANT Streaming Second Single From Upcoming Omega : Bestia Album

Four years after their Bloodwinter epic, German pagan metallers Wolfchant return with new energy and nine hotly forged irons. Their seventh studio album, Omega : Bestia, is to be released on April 9 via Reaper Entertainment. Pre-order here.

The second digital single, "Der Geist und die Dunkelheit", is available now on every major streaming platform. The official video of the song can be seen below.

The band states: "With ‘Der Geist und die Dunkelheit’ we can finally present the second video of our new album Omega: Bestia. For us one of the most epic and fastest songs on the album which, as the name suggests, is the theme of the film of the same name from the perspective of the lions. Fortunately, we were able to finish the video on time with a lot of effort taking all Covid19 precautionary measures."

On the new album the popular mixture of extreme metal mixed with timeless melodies, driving riffs and epic parts as well as the aggressive screams and the choral vocals were retained and expanded with a lot of flair by several nuances.

Album art by Peter Salai:

Tracklisting:

“Omega : Bestia”

“Komet”

“Into Eternal Darkness”

“Im Zeichen des Tiers”

“Der Geist und die Dunkelheit”

“Bestie”

“Jäger der Nacht”

“Out In The Dark”

“The Flame”

"Der Geist und die Dunkelheit":

"Komet" video:

Wolfchant are:

Lokhi - Vocals

Nortwin - Vocals

Skaahl - Guitar

Seehb - Guitar

Ghust - Drums