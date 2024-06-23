WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Joins MR. BUNGLE For Cover Of VAN HALEN's "Loss Of Control" At Graspop Metal Meeting 2024 (Video)

Mr. Bungle performed at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium on June 22nd. During the band's set, they were joined by Wolfgang Van Halen for a cover of Van Halen's "Loss Of Control". CHeck out the fan-filmed video below.

Foo Fighters pulled a prank on the Welcome To Rockville crowd on Saturday, May 11th, pretending to play a pair of Van Halen classics… only to reveal Mammoth WVH’s Wolfgang Van Halen was actually performing in the wings, reports Daniel Kreps of Rolling Stone.

The gag occurred during the headlining set’s usual mid-show medley featuring the music of drummer Josh Freese, but midway through, frontman Dave Grohl complained that while all his band mates got their time in the spotlight, “I never get to f*cking solo.”

Grohl then said he would show off his own guitar skills and, with his back to the audience, launched into Van Halen’s classic, often-attempted-but-never-replicated “Eruption”.

However, the cameras then revealed that the nearly note-perfect rendition was actually being played by Wolfgang Van Halen, who was shredding at the side of the stage after his band played earlier in the night.

“Dude, I told you to keep that cool Wolfie, what the f*ck you doing right now?” Grohl joked. “Everybody, give it up for Wolfgang Van Halen.” Wolfgang then launched into the “Hot For Teacher” solo before Foo Fighters returned to their regular scheduling programming with “My Hero”.