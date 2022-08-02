WOLFSBANE Guitarist JASON "JASE" EDWARDS Diagnosed With Bone Marrow Cancer

British hard rockers Wolfsbane, who's lineup includes former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley, have announced that guitarist Jason "Jase" Edwards has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. An official statement from the band follows:

"As you all know, Jase played the Genius Tour with a fractured vertebrae. We actually found out in the van on the way up to Edinburgh! With no impact or injury, he's been having tests to ascertain the cause.

"It is with deep regret we have to inform you that Jase has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. This is a bone marrow cancer that there is currently no cure for. It is however treatable. He started his first cycle of chemotherapy within 2 weeks of the tour ending and will hopefully go on to have a stem cell transplant in around 4 months' time.

"This has come out of the blue and is a massive shock to us all!

"He is mostly fine in himself and is looking forward to spending more time in the studio."



Wolfband's new album, Genius, was released back in June. Listen here.

Tracklisting:

"Spit It Out"

"Zombies"

"Impossible Love"

"Rock The Boat"

"Small Town Kisses"

"Things Are Getting Better"

"Good Time"

"Rock City Nights"

"Running Wild"

"I Was Born In '69"