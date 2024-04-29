WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM To Participate In "Fortress Forum" Live Podcast From Fortress Festival UK

American black metal overlords, Wolves In The Throne Room, are pleased to reveal that they will be participating in Fortress Festival UK's inaugural Fortress Forum, an emerging metal conference that offers a unique, in-person opportunity for festival attendees to hear artists talk about their careers and experiences. During WitTR's appearance at the festival on June 2, they will not only be performing the entirety of Two Hunters during an exclusive UK ritual, but founding member/multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Cedar Serpent will also now be taking the stage for a live interview with the imitable Jackie Smit of the Into the Necrosphere podcast.

The live talk will take place at 5:40 PM on June 2 in a 300-capacity theatre room at Scarborough Spa and is available only for Fortress Festival ticket holders. The final 100 tickets are available here

Wolves In The Throne Room's Cedar Serpent joins an elite group of black metal artists and journalists; other forum interview participants include Tom G Warrior (Triptykon, Celtic Frost), Dayal Patterson (Cult Never Dies), Ralph Schmidt (Ultha), The Watcher (Fen, Fellwarden), Der Weg Einer Freiheit and Gaerea. More information on Fortress Festival, including the lineup and Fortress Forum, can be found here.

Wolves In The Throne Room will be embarking on The Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge EU/UK headlining tour starting on May 10 at Desertfest Oslo (NO) and will decimate the continent until it's final stop on June 7 in Berlin (DE). The full itinerary can be found below.

Dates (with Gaerea + Mortiferum):

May

10 - Oslo, Norway - Desertfest Oslo

11 - Bornstedt, Germany - Dark Troll Fest

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - A Colossal Weekend

17 - Leipzig, Germany - Wave Gothic Festival

18 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

19 - Cracow, Poland - Kamienna12

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Analog

21 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

22 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

23 - Parma, Italy - Campus

24 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schuur

25 - Hollandveen, Netherlands - Graveland Festival

26 - Brugge, Belgium - Cactus

28 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolans Warehouse

29 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

30 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

31 - London, UK - Earth

June

1 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

2 - Scarborough, UK - Fortress Festival

4 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Grunspan

7 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

