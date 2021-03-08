Women Rock! Project Celebrates International Women's Day; "I Am So Glad To Be Part Of This," Says DORO PESCH (Video)

Today is International Women’s Day and to celebrate the inspirational women in rock and metal music, the Women Rock! project has kicked off. The project aims to inspire men and women of all ages and backgrounds by discussing issues, sharing advice, and celebrating experiences.

“Women rock!” says Doro Pesch, iconic singer of Warlock and Doro, “and have so much power. I am so glad to be a part of this!” In the Women In Rock! project, Doro and her peers share their personal experiences and inspirational advice.

“It feels good to talk about all of this and I never do,” shares Clémentine Delauney, singer of Visions Of Atlantis. In the series of videos, women - both on and behind the stage - open up about overcoming struggles and show the world how much women rock!

Starting today (International Women’s Day), a series of over 30 interviews and compilation videos will be shared via the Belgian Jasper YouTube channel.

