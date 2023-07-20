WRETCHED Sign With Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records has announced the signing of the American metal quintet, Wretched, who will release their fifth full-length album with the label - more details will be announced in the coming months so be sure to follow the band to keep up to date on all things Wretched.

The band commented; "It is with great excitement that we announce the official return of Wretched! We've signed on with Metal Blade Records and we're both eager to bring new material to you. Stay tuned."

Check out this video from the band:

Formed in September of 2005, Wretched began their career in Charlotte, North Carolina, gaining their first signing with Victory Records in 2008 and going on to release four full-length studio albums; The Exodus Of Autonomy (2009), Beyond The Gate (2010), Son Of Perdition (2012), and Cannibal (2014). During that timespan, Wretched spent most of their efforts touring North America before eventually spending some time away from the road after 2015. The band continued to write and record music in the years after with those recording sessions still continuing on today.

"We're beyond excited to hit the stage and share all of the new music we've been creating." commented the band. "We've worked on numerous things in the last years and are excited to let this stuff out into the wild. We're currently writing for our debut release on Metal Blade and we can't be more honored to be able to work with some great people, make some fun music and hang with our friends and fans out on the road!"

Lineup:

Billy Powers - vocals

Joel Moore - guitars

Steven Funderburk - guitars

Andrew Grevey - bass

Marshall Wieczorek - drums

(Photo - Marshall Wieczorek)