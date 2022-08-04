XENOBIOTIC Release New Single "Autophagia", Hate Monolith EP Due In September

Australian tech-death titans Xenobiotic have announced their new EP, Hate Monolith, will be released September 2nd via Unique Leader Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Xenobiotic have also streamed their new single, "Autophagia", which can be heard below.

Speaking about their new EP, Xenobiotic commented: "Hate Monolith is about my discontentment for the state of humanity. When writing for the EP I was going through a lot of anger directed at myself through things I should have changed, but I wanted to lash out at someone other than myself. In my eyes I see humanity as born to kill itself, and it makes me disgusted to be a part of a race I loathe so much."

Tracklisting:

"Autophagia"

"The Wretched Strive"

"Nether"

"Pathos"

"Sever The Ties"

Hate Monolith was mixed and mastered by renowned Cryptopsy guitarist and producer, Christian Donaldson (Ingested, Beyond Creation, The Agonist) with art by Giannis Nakos at Remedy Design (Suffocation, Evergrey, The Agonist). The EP sees Xenobiotic tear open ears with maniacal, emotive and progressive death metal brutality and expansive, darkened soundscapes.