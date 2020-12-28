XTC Classic "Making Plans For Nigel" Gets Couch Riffs Treatment From MIKE SQUIRES And Friends; Video

XTC's 1979 classic, "Making Plans For Nigel", gets the Couch Riffs treatment with vocalist Sarah Carbonetti (ESS SEE), bassist Eric Corson (The Long Winters), guitarist/producer Barrett Jones (Foo Fighters, Nirvana), drummer Michael Schorr (The Long Winters,Death Cab For Cutie) and guitarist Mike Squires (Duff McKagan's Loaded).

