XYSMA Ends 25 Year Hiatus; New Album Announced, Single Streaming

Since the late 1980's when a new form of metal started to emerge from the ashes of the speed and thrash metal movements, Xysma were there making a racket.

They've gone a long way from the pus-oozing grindcore of Swarming Of The Maggots (1989) to the death rolling groove of Deluxe And Lotto a few years later, becoming an internationally revered cult band over the years.

Recently the band thought it best to end a 25-year sabbatical and announced that there's a new album in the works.

Titled, No Place Like Alone, the album will be released on Svart Records in early 2023. Preorder at the Svart Records webshop.

The single "Well Seasoning" is out now and streaming below. The short and to-the-point song is eerily reminiscent of classic mid-‘90s Xysma, making the quarter of a century that separates us from those classic albums disappear.

"Well Seasoning" is the first song the band finished after the decision to start working on new material. Xysma's sound has varied greatly from album to album, and No Place Like Alone is no exception to that golden rule.

In addition to straightforward hard rocking numbers the record has its share of heavier moments, but surprising elements abound as well.

The band will play a single release show at Tavastiain in Helsinki, Finland on October 15.

Xysma are:

Janitor–vocals

Olli Nurminen–guitar

Teppo Pulli–drums

Kalle Taivainen–bass

Janne Lastumäki–keys