Y&T Cancel 2022 European/UK Tour

Y&T frontman, Dave Meniketti, recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Earlier today, the band issued the following important announcement:

"As many of you know, earlier this year Dave Meniketti was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He has just completed radiation treatments, the side effects of which have become stronger and more disruptive to his daily life. His doctor says these will likely last for 4-6 months, which is through the band’s entire Europe/UK tour.

While he can play an occasional 90-120-minute show, it is not wise for him to push his body on a rigorous 2-month tour—that will take too much toll on him. We need to give Dave the time to fully recover before he can consider doing an extensive tour.

Therefore, we must cancel this year’s Europe/UK tour. While we are all disappointed, we look forward to having Dave back in full form for years to come.

Rather than postpone yet again, we feel it is best for the fans that we cancel the tour and we have requested that each venue refund all ticket holders; please contact the venue and/or the vendor where you purchased your tickets.

Thank you for understanding that Dave’s health takes priority."