Y&T Celebrating 40 Years Of Mean Streak With New T-Shirt
August 1, 2023, 33 minutes ago
Veteran rockers Y&T are celebrating 40 years of the Mean Streak album with a new shirt. This black Unisex Gildan Heavy Cotton T-shirt features the classic gold Y&T logo as a pocket-sized graphic with "horns up" framing the song title: “Hang 'Em High”.
The back features the album cover art from Mean Streak. Purchase at the Y&T webshop.
Upcoming Y&T dates:
August
5 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre
November
17 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre
18 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre
March
2-7 – Miami, FL – Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2024