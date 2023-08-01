Y&T Celebrating 40 Years Of Mean Streak With New T-Shirt

Veteran rockers Y&T are celebrating 40 years of the Mean Streak album with a new shirt. This black Unisex Gildan Heavy Cotton T-shirt features the classic gold Y&T logo as a pocket-sized graphic with "horns up" framing the song title: “Hang 'Em High”.

The back features the album cover art from Mean Streak. Purchase at the Y&T webshop.

Upcoming Y&T dates:

August

5 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

November

17 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre

18 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre

March

2-7 – Miami, FL – Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2024