Y&T Frontman DAVE MENIKETTI Looks Back On Signing With Geffen Records - "We Released Contagious At The Same Time Geffen Released The First GUNS N' ROSES Record; Guess Who Got Priority..." (Video)

Y&T frontman Dave Meniketti is a true legend of rock. He recently spoke with 80's Metal Recycle Bin about career decisions, hardships, grunge, Guns N' Roses, hair metal, Peter Frampton, and so much more. Check out the interview below.

Meniketti: "When we changed from A&M Records to Geffen - in '86, '87 - they had all these great things they were gonna do for us. We released Contagious in 1987 at the same time Geffen released the first Guns N' Roses record (Appetite For Destruction). Guess who got priority big time - and Whitesnake, their big comeback record - all at the same time. That was disappointing considering we'd finally gotten off a record company in the States that didn't understand us and went with somebody that does understand our style of music, but now we were still getting dissed. It wasn't intentional, per se, but it happened."

