Y&T Frontman DAVE MENIKETTI Provides Update On Battle With Prostate Cancer - "I'm Feeling Pretty Darn Close To Normal"

In February 2022, Y&T frontman, Dave Meniketti, revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. On September 10th, he checked in with the following update:

"Well, it's been a while since I've posted, so I thought this was a good day to do that. With a picture from my favorite selfie location, the spare bathroom. [🤣]

I know some of you might want a health update, so here it is. I'm feeling pretty darn close to normal. Stamina is less than what I would prefer when pushing myself, but that's what a ton of radiation can do to a person. I fully expected it, so I'm certainly not going to complain.

Am I cancer free? Won't know for about 6 months or so after a few PSA follow up blood tests, but I'm expecting my treatments kicked its ass. [😎]

Now on to the future. We have 2 local shows coming up at the end of the month, and I wanted to let you all know I am fully expecting those shows, and any shows in the future, to go off without a hitch. So come on out and have a party with me and the boys in Berkeley and Monterey in about 3 weeks. [🤘]

For our European and UK fans, though I would have wished for a different outcome, I'm still thankful we skipped this year as my stamina would have been touch and go for a full on 7 week tour on the ground. All I can say is - expect to see us in 2023!

And one more thing, since I'm rarely on here, I just wanted to give my sincere condolences to our UK fans, and those around the planet, that have been affected by Queen Elizabeth's passing. She was a remarkable woman and 70 years of service, with the class that she always put forward, was truly beyond the pale. The Meniketti family and our friends are all very sad from this news. Much love and respect from us across the pond. [❤️]

Cheers,

Dave Meniketti"

Catch Y&T live at the following shows:

September

30 - Golden State Theatre - Monterey, CA

October

1 - Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music - Berkeley, CA

November

18 - Mystic Theatre - Petaluma, CA

19 - Mystic Theatre - Petaluma, CA

December

31 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA