YOB Announce Reissue Of Debut Album Elaborations Of Carbon

Epic, crushing, and heavy beyond words, Yob has achieved legendary status over the last two decades with their unmatched aesthetic and incredible body of work. Now Elaborations of Carbon, the debut full length that set the stage for the bands singular, organic universe of transcendent doom, is being presented for the first time on vinyl as well as being made widely available for the first time across streaming services.

Mike Scheidt Comments:

“At long last, Elaborations Of Carbon is available to anyone who wants it, and on vinyl no less! It’s wild that EOC was first released over 20 years ago, counting the 4-song burned CD-R version we handed out to friends before releasing the 6-song album. We were swinging for the rafters, and gave it everything we had. It’s been a blast to revisit this album and remember all of the good times we had.”

Elaborations Of Carbon physical pre-orders are out September 15 and available via relapse.com. Remastered, digital audio is on all streaming services here.

The enormous volume and pensive, ethereal beauty that Yob would become synonymous with make themselves known across the six riveting tracks on Elaborations Of Carbon. The album's lineup features Yob founder and heart Mike Scheidt (vocals and guitars), Lowell Iles (bass), and Gabe Morley (drums) and was recorded and mixed by Jeff Olsen (who would go on to become a longtime collaborator of Yob’s) at Dogwood Recordings in Elmira, OR.

After its initial release in May 2002 on 12th Records, the CD would see a small repress in 2013 and the album has been unavailable since. Billy Barnett was called upon to make the archival transfer for the 2023 reissue which was mastered by Matt Colton at Metropolis Music and features completely re-envisioned artwork by Orion Landau.

Additionally, Yob’s first full US tour in four years BEGINS this weekend on Sunday, May 21 at Modified Ghost Festival. The headline tour dates have them making their way across the US throughout late May & June with select support by Cave In (5/28-6/12) & Pallbearer (6/13-6/24).

Tracklisting:

“Universe Throb”

“All The Children Forgotten”

“Clear Seeing”

“Revolution”

“Pain Of I”

“Asleep In Samsara”

Tour dates:

May

21 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival (Sold out)

25 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater*

30 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club* (Sold out)

31 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown*

June

1 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck*

2 - Little Rock, AR - Mutants Of The Monster Fest*

3 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs*

4 - Louisville, KY - Portal*

6 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall*

8 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar*

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts*

10 - Boston, MA - Middle East (downstairs)* (Sold out)

12 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge*

13 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge #

14 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry #

15 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall #

16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell) #

17 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues #

18 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Festival #

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister #

21 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile #

22 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick #

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom #

24 - Oakland, CA - 3rd & Castro #

* with Cave In

# with Pallbearer

