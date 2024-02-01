You Can Rent OZZY OSBOURNE’s West Hollywood Condo For $9.5K Per Month; Photos

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are seeking a tenant for their West Hollywood, CA, apartment, reports Realtor.com. The longtime couple are asking $9,500 monthly rent for the one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in one of the area’s most prestigious buildings.

The swanky high-rise has 24/7 security, door attendants, valet parking, and a front desk. The Osbournes also own a two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom apartment next door, which looks to be already rented out. The larger space had been listed for $17,500 a month.

Ozzy, the heavy metal musician, and Sharon, a TV personality, previously put their famous Los Angeles home on the market after commenting they were interested in moving back to the United Kingdom. The house is now off the market and doesn’t look to have been sold.

“Sleek” and “chic” describe the 1,237-square-foot apartment the Osbournes are renting out. The unit is located on the 10th floor and features a large living room with light-wood walls, recessed lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a private balcony.

The galley kitchen has a countertop with seats, stainless appliances, and a glossy marble floor. The space also has a dishwasher plus a washer and dryer.

