YouTube Guitar Sensation BERNTH Announces Debut Album, Elevation

Rising YouTube guitar sensation Bernth has announced his debut album Elevation, scheduled for release on May 14, by lighting his guitar on fire with three flamethrowers - and shredding on it afterwards!

The clear message - You Can't Kill Guitar Music:

“My biggest goal with Elevation was writing the ultimate guitar album,” says Bernth. “A mix of completely new sounds with traditional elements all guitar enthusiasts love: blazing shreds, inescapable hooks, and captivating songwriting!”

Bernth now has the fastest-growing YouTube metal guitar channel in recent years, surpassing 270,000 subscribers and 12 million views in just one year of uploading regularly.

Pre-orders for the album are available now and guitarists can claim one of 108 limited box sets including a free Elixir strings 10|46 Optiweb set and Ibanez Jazz III grip picks at this location.

The task of creating his first instrumental album proved loftier than expected. After scrapping a full album, noting that “it wasn't good enough, there was nothing special or unique about it, and I felt like the world didn't need another by-the-books instrumental record like this,” Bernth embarked on a long tour with a well-known Austrian pop/rock act later that year, followed by a much-needed vacation with his girlfriend on a secluded Colombian island.

“That's when the sound and production style suddenly came to me, step-by-step, and I couldn't wait to return to Austria to restart the project,” Bernth says. “Everything came together quickly after this small epiphany and I re-worked existing ideas and came up with new and different sounds to make this album special and meaningful. With the help of acclaimed and much-awarded Austrian producer Daniel Fellner, Elevation was finally finished in 2020 and I could focus on the release and finishing the ambitious music videos.”

Four years in the making, Elevation is full of signature high adrenaline shredding and embodies the absolute dedication and perfectionism Bernth’s viewership is already accustomed to. To give a taste of what's to come, Bernth's stunning and virtuosic new interpretation of Paganini's “24th Caprice” will be released on his channel and on all streaming platforms as the first single on April 23.

“There are so many articles online claiming that rock music, especially guitar music, is dying and becoming more and more irrelevant nowadays,” says Bernth. “Thankfully, many aspiring players proved the world wrong since they took over social media with their amazing skills! This is what also re-kindled my passion for the instrument and led me to build my own presence on Instagram and YouTube.”

Before focusing on his YouTube and Instagram presence, Bernth mainly worked with the Austrian pop/rock act Seiler und Speer, playing on multiple gold and platinum certified albums and singles in his home country. His roots lie in the extreme metal genre, where he started his career as a session/live guitar player for the Austrian band Belphegor in 2010. He also wrote David Hasselhoff's debut metal song “Through The Night” with his electronic metal project CueStack.

Aside from his work on stage and in the studio, Bernth is a double honor student of the Vienna Music Institute, where he studied jazz guitar and instrumental pedagogics. He has taught over 10,000 students in the last two years with his online courses, “10 Steps To Modern Shredding” and “Sweep Picking Masterclass” on bernth.at and with his weekly video lesson content on Patreon.

Tracklisting:

"The Kindling"

"Caprice No. 24" (Paganini)

"Seance"

"Dopamine"

"Orbitoclast"

"Monolith"

"Hourglass"

"Yug-Sothoth"

"When It Rains, It Pours"

For further details, visit Bernth on Facebook.