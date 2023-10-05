ZAKK SABBATH Announces North American Tour Forever / Forever Tour

Zakk Sabbath - the Black Sabbath tribute band featuring guitarist / vocalist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie), and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) - have revealed details of their upcoming Tour Forever / Forever Tour, with special guests The Native Howl. Confirmed dates are as listed:

December

5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

6 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

8 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room

9 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

13 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

15 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

17 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

18 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

29 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

31 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

January

3 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

6 - Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

12 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

14 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

16 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

17 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

19 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco