ZAKK SABBATH Announces North American Tour Forever / Forever Tour
October 5, 2023, 41 minutes ago
Zakk Sabbath - the Black Sabbath tribute band featuring guitarist / vocalist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie), and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) - have revealed details of their upcoming Tour Forever / Forever Tour, with special guests The Native Howl. Confirmed dates are as listed:
December
5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
6 - Pomona, CA - Glass House
8 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room
9 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
13 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
15 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
17 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater
18 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
29 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
31 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
January
3 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
6 - Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club
7 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
12 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
14 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
16 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
17 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
19 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco