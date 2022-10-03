ZAKK WYLDE To Release Online Guitar Course "Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp" In October; Video Trailer

As teased over social media this summer, guitar icon Zakk Wylde is putting on his instructor hat and offering musicians a chance to learn guitar from the man himself.

Taking a break from his guitar duties with Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne and Pantera; Zakk has partnered with the team at Riffhard (the world’s best online school for rock and metal guitarists) to create the Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp.

The online course - it is not really a camp - is suitable for guitar players of all levels, from beginners to advanced guitarists. Zakk teaches his signature techniques like pinch harmonics and vibrato as well as many of his most famous songs and solos. He’s joined by Black Label Society guitarist Dario Lorina to round out the course with his own perspective on how to replicate Zakk’s style.

All lessons in this course will be available to stream forever. Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp is now available for pre-order pricing of $79 until October 14, when the course moves to the full price of $99. Go here to order now.

The online course is broken down in to 10 sections with over 94 individual videos and over 12-hours of lessons for the student to dive in to. In each section, Zakk and Dario offer insight to each topic being explored and show first-hand how they play and learned these integral parts of guitar playing. The lessons will enhance all players knowledge of the guitar in fun and informative videos as only Zakk can deliver.

Zakk and Dario also show exactly how to play solos and rhythm parts from Zakk’s work with Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society and Pride And Glory: “Suicide Messiah,” “Stillborn,” “No More Tears,” Angel of Mercy,” “Lost Prayer,” “Mama, I’m Coming Home” and “Losing Your Mind.”

A trailer video for the course can be seen below.

“We're gonna be going through a whole bunch of stuff. We're gonna be going through scales, diatonic, pentatonic, intervallic studies, chords, a whole bunch of songs and stuff like that. Nowhere in this course is going to help your bench press or your deadlift and it definitely won't help you pick up any chicks or get a date. Welcome to Zakk Wylde’s berserker guitar course,” states Zakk Wylde.

The course breakdown for the Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp is:

Section 1: Welcome

Section 2: Palm Muting and Power Chords

Section 3: Harmonics

Section 4: Open Chords/Inversions

Section 5: Scale Basics & Pentatonics

Section 6: Diatonic Modes & Licks

Section 7: Bending And Vibrato

Section 8: Arpeggios, Triads & 7TH Chords

Section 9: Putting It All Together

Section 10: Bonus Section – Chicken Picking

(Photo - Dustin Jack)