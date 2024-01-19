ZZ TOP Confirmed For Southern California’s BeachLife Festival In May

BeachLife, Southern California’s premier live music, art and culinary event, is back again for its 5th year taking over Redondo Beach’s picturesque waterfront May 3-5, 2024. Those that have attended previous years know the festival delivers a high-end experience and memorable performances from an eclectic group of legendary top talent and exciting inspired emerging artists spanning rock, indie, pop, jam, reggae and more. BeachLife 2024 will feature headlining sets from Sting, Incubus and My Morning Jacket, as well as DEVO, Dirty Heads, Trey Anastasio + Classic TAB, ZZ Top, Seal, Local Natives, Fleet Foxes, Santigold, and many more (full lineup listed below).

Since launching in 2019, the festival has quickly established a reputation for combining the best of Southern California’s idyllic culture into a one-of-a-kind immersive experience with something for everyone. Beyond the incredible live music, the festival also features wide-ranging food and drink offerings from acclaimed chefs, a unique on-stage dining experience, art installations and onsite activations highlighting various brand-led interactive experiences, fan engagements and philanthropic, sustainable initiatives.

The music line-up for Friday, May 3:

Sting

Dirty Heads

Seal

City and Colour

Donavon Frankenreiter & G. Love

Bedouin Soundclash

The Samples

Jordana

Abraham Alexander

Surfer Blood

Warren Fitzgerald of The Vandals

Scott Reynolds of ALL

Chase Petra

The music line-up for Saturday, May 4:

Incubus

DEVO

Local Natives

Santigold

Pepper

Steel Pulse

Chevy Metal

Sun Room

The Expendables

Cydeways

Grace McKagan

Kevin Seconds of 7 Seconds

Jon Snodgrass

Jen Pop of The Bombpops

The Last

The Rookie5

The music line-up for Sunday, May 5:

My Morning Jacket

Trey Anastasio + Classic TAB

Fleet Foxes

ZZ Top

Courtney Barnett

Margo Price

Sugar Ray

St Paul & The Broken Bones

Atlas Genius

Gaby Moreno

Tito Puente Jr.

Sashamon

Wall of Sound

Asiatica

Saxon Weiss

It's OK!

And while music takes center stage at BeachLife Festival, the unique DAOU SideStage dining experience returns again this year with an exciting new twist. Hailed as the “best restaurant in the South Bay” by the Orange County Register, this 5-star dining experience is the first culinary opportunity of its kind, located on stage and curated by a team of award-winning chefs providing foodies the opportunity to be served a four-course meal while watching their favorite musicians perform, it’s truly a one-of-a-kind rock star dining experience. The lineup of chefs will be announced shortly, as will details to book table reservations.

In addition to the exclusive DAOU SideStage restaurant dining experience, BeachLife will offer various food and beverage options including a massive craft beer bar with local LA & Southern California breweries, multiple bars, lounges, food vendors, and food trucks across the venue with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options available, accessible to all festival goers.

The festival grounds will also host art installations, onsite activations highlighting various brand-focused fan engagements, giveaways, photo moments, and sustainable initiatives as well as boutique shopping, games and interactive experiences. BeachLife is thrilled to be partnering with such brands including Subaru Pacific, Kinecta, Kona Big Wave, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jack Daniel’s, DAOU, Ikon Pass and St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Philanthropy and community are ever important to BeachLife. Throughout the year and leading up to the annual festival event, BeachLife supports many organizations in Southern California’s South Bay community and beyond, specifically as they relate to the preservation of beaches and oceans. With the help of the LA Kings Care Foundation and a number of national and local nonprofit organizations, BeachLife will host a Silent Auction to drive awareness to and help to raise much needed funding for these important causes. Philanthropic partners for 2024 include Heal the Bay, Surfrider Foundation, Redondo Beach Education Fund, Wyland Foundation and Redondo Beach Police Foundation.

3-day and single day General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP, Captain and Admiral tickets for the BeachLife Festival are on sale now at beachlifefestival.com. GA tickets are available now starting at $159 for single day and $399 for a 3-day pass. For a little more, General Admission Plus allows for unlimited ins and outs. For a truly unique luxury experience, BeachLife offers the all-inclusive premium Captain’s Pass with privileges such as complimentary culinary and beverage offerings, exclusive bungalow, elevated main stage views, parking, commemorative gift bag filled with gifts from our partners and more. Admiral Passes are limited and include 2-4 GA+, VIP or Captain tickets along with a boat mooring for three nights.

For added luxury, space and privacy, BeachLife offers a limited number of Private Cabana Suites available for purchase. BeachLife also offers multiple ticket insurance options for purchase. All ages are welcome and children ages 6 and under are free with ticketed adult.

(Photo courtesy of ZZ Top)