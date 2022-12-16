ZZ TOP Frontman BILLY F GIBBONS Collaborates With Artist WILLIAM K. STIDHAM On Exclusive, One Of A Kind Portrait; Video

Once in a while the music and art worlds converge and create something spectacular. Texas reared, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico-based artist, William K. Stidham, today released a signed limited edition Billy F Gibbons portrait.

"I did a custom painting of an American icon, Billy F Gibbons. I felt that painting flowing all up inside and outside of me while I was doing it. Billy's music was inspirational enough. It was like he was guiding my strokes. The colors. This is a painting for collectors, romantics and prideful non conformists. This is for fans. Those of us who use his music as an emotional mile marker for memories. The shared journey,” said Stidham.

A painting that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame icon Billy F Gibbons himself said, "Makes me want to keep doing it!” Oh that, and, "It makes me want to go eat Tacos..."

Gibbons and Stidham formed a partnership to offer a limited edition release of the Billy F Gibbons - Life Force painting. Each 36” x 26” portrait is personally signed by Billy F Gibbons and the artist, William K. Stidham. There will only be 150 in existence. Highly personal. Emotive. Collectible.

“In person, these pieces are stunning! Pictures don't do them justice. We've printed them on high gloss metal. It's like the difference between regular TV and HD. The colors are incredibly vibrant,” said Stidham.

Charisma Labs, a music focused brand licensing agency, executed the deal and arranged the product signing sessions.

For more information contact: Patty Loving 210-275-8101, lovingitmedia@gmail.com. Or visit williamkstidham.com/bfg.